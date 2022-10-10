Iradimed withdraws FDA filing for new infusion pump; prelim Q3 revenue rises 13% Y/Y
Oct. 10, 2022 9:35 AM ETIRadimed Corporation (IRMD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) said it withdrew its 510(K) application seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its next-generation intravenous (IV) infusion pump system, MRidium 3870; and reported preliminary results for Q3.
- "The FDA requested additional information that was not feasible to provide within FDA's review deadline; therefore, we decided to withdraw our application to provide us more time to understand and resolve the FDA’s concerns," said Iradimed President and CEO Roger Susi in an Oct. 10 press release.
- In addition, Iradimed noted that Q3 revenue is expected to be ~$13.4M, up 23% Y/Y as per preliminary results. Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q3 (one analyst) is $13.17M.
- "These third quarter preliminary results represent our highest revenue quarter," Susi noted. "Orders booked in the quarter exceeded our shipments as we continue to add to our extensive backlog. Domestic unit orders booked in the quarter for our current MRidium 3860 Infusion Pump System were the highest over the last three years, demonstrating the continued strong demand for this product."
- The company develops Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)-compatible medical devices.
