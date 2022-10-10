3M’s (NYSE:MMM) stock rating on Monday was maintained at Underperform by analysts at Bank of America after this month’s legal proceedings didn’t provide more certainty about the manufacturer’s legal liabilities. 3M is the target of more than 230,000 lawsuits alleging its Aearo Technologies unit made defective earplugs for soldiers.

They sold the earplugs to the U.S. Department of Defense from 2003 to 2015. The earplugs were issued to troops serving on the frontlines of Iraq and Afghanistan.

One trial was expected to start on Oct. 24, but the federal judge presiding over the case pushed it back until Feb. 13, 2023. The parties in the case, David George v. 3M Co., held two rounds of mandated meditation and didn’t reach a settlement.

In a separate development, 3M on Oct. 5 filed to dismiss a lawsuit from two veterans to block the spinoff of its healthcare business. The suit claimed that 3M’s planned spinoff was an illegal attempt to avoid damages in the earplug multidistrict litigation, which is the biggest in U.S. history based on the number of claims.

3M argued that lawsuit was brought in an improper venue and that its claims were meritless and implausible. The company also requested an oral argument. If U.S. District Court Judge M. Casey Rodgers, denies the request, she can render a decision on 3M’s request for dismissal.

Rodgers has questioned 3M’s legal strategy of attempting to move its liabilities to Aearo to settle claims in bankruptcy court. Johnson & Johnson, Georgia-Pacific and other companies have used similar legal tactics to curb mass injury lawsuits.

In August, a bankruptcy court in Indianapolis ruled against extending chapter 11 protections to 3M based on the bankruptcy filing by Aearo. 3M filed an appeal, which the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals picked up on Sept. 13, and expected a ruling in the following four to six months.

3M has said the bankruptcy filing wasn’t an effort to avoid liability, and instead was a way to more efficiently determine who is entitled to compensation.

Seeking Alpha columnist Belo Lakos has a Sell rating on 3M (MMM) because of legal uncertainties. Contributor Sensor Unlimited rates 3M (MMM) as a Hold because of its risk profile compared with other dividend-paying stocks.