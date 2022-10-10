Immatics jumps 11% after early Phase 1 data for cancer candidate

Oct. 10, 2022 9:38 AM ETImmatics N.V. (IMTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • German biotech Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) announced interim data for its solid tumor candidate IMA203 on Monday, indicating the potential of the TCR-engineered cell therapy as a multi-tumor target in a Phase 1 trial.
  • IMTX shares added ~11% in the morning hours Monday in reaction to the data readout, which coincided with an announcement over an equity offering from the company.
  • IMA203 T cells target a protein frequently seen in several forms of solid tumors. The readout included data from the 27-patient Phase 1a dose escalation part of the trial and early data from the first five patients who received IMA203 as monotherapy in the ongoing Phase 1b dose expansion.
  • Overall, the confirmed objective response rate ((cORR)) stood at 50% (6/12) at the target dose or above with at least 1 billion infused TCR-T cells, the company said.
  • The Phase 1b patients showed 80% cORR (4/5), with all responses ongoing at the timepoint of data cut-off on Sep. 06.
  • Highlights of safety events include cytokine release syndrome (CRS) seen in 31 patients (97%). No further dose-limiting toxicities were reported from the date of the initial data readout in March 2021.

