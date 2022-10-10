Lineage receives U.S. patent for spinal cord injury treatment

Oct. 10, 2022

  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) said on Monday the United States Patent and Trademark Office had issued a patent for the company's application with claims covering manufacturing processes for its oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy candidate (OPC1) for the treatment of spinal cord injury.
  • The patent, which is expected to be issued in the coming months, would have a term that would expire no earlier than 2040.
  • Lineage aims to provide cell-based therapy to patients by replacing cells lost due to disease, aging, or in the case of spinal cord injury.
  • The Company currently is focused on preparing for a planned interaction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this quarter to discuss its OPC1 Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment submission.

