Delivery startup Getir said in talks to buy Gorillas - report

Oct. 10, 2022 9:53 AM ETJTKWYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Delivery startup Getir is said in advanced discussions to acquire Gorillas Technologies.
  • Istanbul-based Getir would be pay a mix of cash and equity, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. No final decision has been made and talks may not lead to a deal. Getir is backed by Mubadala Investment Co. and venture capital giant Sequoia Capital.
  • Gorillas, which raised funds at a $3 billion valuation last year, has previously had discussions with a number of competitors about a merger or a sale, according to the Bloomberg report.
  • Getir in March said it raised $768 million in a Series E funding raising round at an $11.8 billion valuation.
  • The Gorillas report comes after Bloomberg in June reported that Just Eat Takeaway.com's (OTCPK:JTKWY) US unit Grubhub was said to be seeing some private equity interest, including from Apollo Global (APO). Some potential buyers are said to be considering offering a $1 billion.

