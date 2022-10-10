American Airlines invests in Universal Hydrogen
Oct. 10, 2022 9:54 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is making a strategic equity investment in Universal Hydrogen as it works to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.
- Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The airline aims to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.
- Universal Hydrogen is building a green hydrogen distribution and logistics network for aviation by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network. It plans to begin hydrogen deliveries for regional aircraft in 2025, and later to expand its services to larger, single aisle aircraft — first for auxiliary power in the late-2020s and then as a primary fuel by the mid-2030s.
- This transaction makes American (AAL) the first U.S. airline to make two direct investments focused on the development of both hydrogen-electric propulsion technology and the future of hydrogen distribution logistics. It joins Airbus Ventures (OTCPK:EADSF), GE Aviation (GE) and Toyota Ventures (TM) as strategic investors in Universal Hydrogen.
Comments (1)