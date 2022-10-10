Bank of America expands payment feature for euro currency transactions
Oct. 10, 2022 9:54 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has expanded its online payment solution, Pay by Bank, which allows e-commerce companies to pay directly from their bank account, for euro currency payments, it said Monday.
- Based on the concept of open banking, Pay by Bank makes online checkout a simpler process since it does not require credit or debit card details, which, in turn, reduces customer data storage.
- The payment feature, which was launched in the U.K. in February, will initially be available in France, Germany and Spain and will continue in 2023 with the addition of new countries and currencies.
- "Pay by Bank interface can be adapted by European market location and country which in turn, optimises the local user experience," said Chris Jameson, head of Product Management, GTS EMEA at Bank of America.
