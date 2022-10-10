Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) said Monday it now has ~375M gal/year of predominantly take-or-pay, financeable sustainable aviation fuel and hydrocarbon fuel supply agreements, representing $2.3B in expected annual sales.

The company said its Lake Preston, South Dakota, Net-Zero 1 project is on schedule with initial volumes of SAF expected to be delivered in 2025; NZ1 is expected to produce 55M gal/year of SAF, which would satisfy part of the ~375M gal/year of financeable SAF and hydrocarbon supply agreements currently in place.

Gevo (GEVO) said the transition to an ethanol-to-SAF design from the original isobutanol-to-SAF and isooctane design is yielding improved production expectations, leading to forecast project EBITDA for NZ1 of $300M-$325M/year, 56% higher than the previous midpoint estimate of $200M/year.

The company also said its renewable natural gas project in Iowa continues to ramp up production; it expects the RNG Project to generate Project EBITDA of $16M-$22M/year starting in 2023.

Gevo (GEVO) "aims to build its future as a SAF supplier through successful project financing following a milestone agreement with American Airlines," Alberto Abaterusso says in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.