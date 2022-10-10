Gevo reports 375M gal/year supply deals worth $2.3B expected annual sales

Oct. 10, 2022 9:59 AM ETGevo, Inc. (GEVO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) said Monday it now has ~375M gal/year of predominantly take-or-pay, financeable sustainable aviation fuel and hydrocarbon fuel supply agreements, representing $2.3B in expected annual sales.

The company said its Lake Preston, South Dakota, Net-Zero 1 project is on schedule with initial volumes of SAF expected to be delivered in 2025; NZ1 is expected to produce 55M gal/year of SAF, which would satisfy part of the ~375M gal/year of financeable SAF and hydrocarbon supply agreements currently in place.

Gevo (GEVO) said the transition to an ethanol-to-SAF design from the original isobutanol-to-SAF and isooctane design is yielding improved production expectations, leading to forecast project EBITDA for NZ1 of $300M-$325M/year, 56% higher than the previous midpoint estimate of $200M/year.

The company also said its renewable natural gas project in Iowa continues to ramp up production; it expects the RNG Project to generate Project EBITDA of $16M-$22M/year starting in 2023.

Gevo (GEVO) "aims to build its future as a SAF supplier through successful project financing following a milestone agreement with American Airlines," Alberto Abaterusso says in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.