Chewy is recommended by Oppenheimer on the dips

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with an Outperform rating after watching shares fall to a new low and stand at about 70% below their all-time highs.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh and team believe the recent pullback in CHWY represents an attractive entry point for longer-term players.

"Over time, we believe CHWY’s attractive value proposition and expansion into new areas such as healthcare and services should help the company drive share gains and further consolidate pet spend."

Parikh also pointed to CHWY's strong balance sheet and the company already being profitable in the first half of 2022 even with significant ongoing investments. While more volatile trading is anticipated on e-commerce retail stocks in general, the firm recommends investors take advantage of any dips on CHWY.

Oppenheimer assigned a price target of $42 to Chewy (CHWY).

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CHWY is still stuck at Hold.