Chemours to form JV with BWT for transportation fuel cell market

Oct. 10, 2022 10:10 AM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Chemours (NYSE:CC) said Monday it plans to enter into a joint venture with BWT FUMATECH Mobility, which focuses on membrane manufacturing in fuel cell technology.
  • CC and BWT will integrate their complementary capabilities, resources, and technological expertise through the JV - THE Mobility F.C. Membranes - to expedite supply to original equipment manufacturers.
  • Located in Germany, the JV will cooperate with FUMATECH, a unit Austria-based BWT Group, and its existing production technology and line operations to convert Chemours Nafion ion exchange materials into end-product membranes.
  • The companies expect the JV to ramp up the capacity of manufacturing heavy-duty humidifier and fuel cell membranes for long-term customers within 12 months of startup.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.