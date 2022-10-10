Chemours to form JV with BWT for transportation fuel cell market
Oct. 10, 2022 10:10 AM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) said Monday it plans to enter into a joint venture with BWT FUMATECH Mobility, which focuses on membrane manufacturing in fuel cell technology.
- CC and BWT will integrate their complementary capabilities, resources, and technological expertise through the JV - THE Mobility F.C. Membranes - to expedite supply to original equipment manufacturers.
- Located in Germany, the JV will cooperate with FUMATECH, a unit Austria-based BWT Group, and its existing production technology and line operations to convert Chemours Nafion ion exchange materials into end-product membranes.
- The companies expect the JV to ramp up the capacity of manufacturing heavy-duty humidifier and fuel cell membranes for long-term customers within 12 months of startup.
