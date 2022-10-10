Medical Properties Trust gains amid buyback, report of selling Healthscope properties in Australia

  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) rose 2.6% amid a report that it plans to sell its portfolio of Healthscope properties in Australia.
  • Medical Properties Trust (MPW) has retained Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for the portfolio, according to a report in the Australian on Sunday. Healthscope if Australia's second-largest private hospital operator.
  • Likely buyers for the portfolio include Dexus Property, Australian Unit and HomeCo, according to the report.
  • In June 2019 Medical Properties Trust (MPW) completed its A$1.2B (US$840M) acquisition of real estate interests in 11 Australian hospitals operated by Healthscope.
  • The Healthscope report also comes after Medical Properties Trust on Monday said its board authorized the repurchase of up to $500M of stock before October 2023.
  • On Thursday Medical Properties Trust (MPW) agreed to sell three Connecticut hospitals to Prospect Medical Holdings for a total sale price of $457 million.

