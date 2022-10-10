Applied DNA climbs 51% after winning large purchase order

Oct. 10, 2022 10:23 AM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Luminous DNA strands on a dark violet background, 3D render.

ConceptCafe

  • The shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) added 51% in the morning hours Monday after the life sciences company announced that it received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA, an alternative to the current manufacturing standard for DNA.
  • The long-term supply agreement valued above mid-six figures involves the bulk manufacture of LinearDNA.
  • APDN said that the transaction is a repeat order under which the company will deliver LinearDNA to a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostics starting from the current quarter. The full order is expected to complete over the next three quarters.

  • A monkeypox test developer, APDN surged in value as the recent outbreak spread in the U.S. However, its shares remain ~60% lower than the year-ago levels, as indicated in this graph.

