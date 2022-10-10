Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) said Monday its new ethanol-to-jet fuel processing technology will allow producers to convert corn-based, cellulosic, or sugar-based ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel.

Depending on the type of ethanol feedstock used, Honeywell (HON) said jet fuel produced from its ethanol-to-jet fuel process can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% on a total lifecycle basis compared to petroleum-based jet fuel.

The company said SAF plants using its technology can be modularized offsite enabling lower installed costs and faster, less labor-intensive installation compared to job site construction.

"Honeywell's ethanol- to-jet process, when used as a standalone or when coupled with Honeywell carbon capture technology, is ready now to provide a pathway to lower carbon-intensity SAF," said Barry Glickman, VP of Honeywell (HON) Sustainable Technology Solutions.

