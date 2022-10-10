Martin Midstream Partners sells Stockton Sulfur Terminal
Oct. 10, 2022 10:24 AM ETMartin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) has sold its Stockton Sulfur Terminal to Gulf Terminals for net proceeds of ~$5.25M.
- The sale is part of the energy firm's plan to divest non-core assets to focus on its refinery services business segments.
- Proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the partnership's revolving credit facility.
- Bob Bondurant, President and CEO of Martin Midstream GP, the general partner of MMLP stated: "Over the last several years, the Partnership has sought opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce outstanding debt to lower our leverage. As a result, we have successfully completed multiple non-core asset sales allowing us to focus on our refinery services business segments. And while the sulfur business remains a strategic piece of our operations, the Stockton Terminal was considered a non-core asset as it is geographically removed from our focus on the U.S. Gulf Coast area where our primary sulfur assets are located."
Comments (2)