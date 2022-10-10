Martin Midstream Partners sells Stockton Sulfur Terminal

Oct. 10, 2022 10:24 AM ETMartin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Sulfur terminal

Kresopix/iStock via Getty Images

  • Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) has sold its Stockton Sulfur Terminal to Gulf Terminals for net proceeds of ~$5.25M.
  • The sale is part of the energy firm's plan to divest non-core assets to focus on its refinery services business segments.
  • Proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the partnership's revolving credit facility.
  • Bob Bondurant, President and CEO of Martin Midstream GP, the general partner of MMLP stated: "Over the last several years, the Partnership has sought opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce outstanding debt to lower our leverage. As a result, we have successfully completed multiple non-core asset sales allowing us to focus on our refinery services business segments. And while the sulfur business remains a strategic piece of our operations, the Stockton Terminal was considered a non-core asset as it is geographically removed from our focus on the U.S. Gulf Coast area where our primary sulfur assets are located."

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.