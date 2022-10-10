Axonics stock falls 5.6% after Needham downgrades rating

  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) is trading 5.6% lower after Needham downgraded rating to hold from buy.
  • The analyst Mike Matson sees a less favorable risk/reward profile after Needham's urologist survey suggested the company may have difficulty driving upside to consensus 2023 revenue estimates.
  • Matson says Axonics F15 product cycle is now largely reflected in the shares, and no additional major product cycles are expected in the next 12-18 months. He believes the stock now appears to be fairly valued.
  • AXNX is up 7.5% in the last 12 months.

