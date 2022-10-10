Perficient enters multiyear agreement with Dallas Mavericks
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) has announced a multi-year expansion of its partnership with the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise.
- Under terms, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits, including courtside and digital signage and client hospitality amenities.
- In addition to its relationship with the Mavericks, Perficient is again collaborating with team owner Mark Cuban and his Foundation to host Artificial Intelligence Bootcamps for high school students in the Dallas and Houston regions.
- Both the Bright Paths and AI Bootcamp programs are designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities.
- “In addition to being a trusted digital consultancy in Dallas and across the globe, Perficient is making worthwhile investments in our community’s STEM education resources." said Cynt Marshall, CEO, Dallas Mavericks.
