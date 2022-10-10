L3Harris provides advanced sight systems for Lynx OMFV
Oct. 10, 2022 10:49 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has provided advanced sight systems for American Rheinmetall Vehicles' Lynx Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV).
- The Lynx OMFV features L3Harris (LHX) third-generation sights with reduced size, weight and power requirements, enabling early, enhanced threat identification. Powerful processors and artificial intelligence capabilities helps deliver information faster. L3Harris also provides secure, high-capacity communication systems and data links to improve command and control and collaborative targeting.
- The OMFV will replace the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, which has been in service since 1981. It will be the U.S. Army's first ground combat vehicle designed using modern digital engineering tools and techniques.
- L3Harris (LHX) is a technology partner on Team Lynx tasked with digitally designing the country's next-generation infantry fighting vehicle.
