New Gold wins permit for New Afton mine's C-Zone expansion
Oct. 10, 2022 10:48 AM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
New Gold (NYSE:NGD) said late Friday that British Columbia provincial regulators approved underground development of the C-Zone at the company's New Afton mine.
The C-Zone is a continuation of the New Afton copper-gold deposit, extending along strike and down plunge from the zones being mined.
New Gold (NGD) completed of a new life of mine plan in March 2020 that incorporated C-Zone development to extend the New Afton mine life to 2030.
The company anticipates the start of production from the C-Zone in H2 2023.
Citing an improved outlook for the Rainy River mine, RBC Capital recently upgraded New Gold shares to Outperform.
