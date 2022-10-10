Macau casino stocks are sliding because China is sticking with zero-tolerance COVID policy

Oct. 10, 2022

Blurred defocused background of roulette at casino saloon - Gambling concept with unfocused game room with video poker slot machines and multicolored blurry lights

ViewApart

Macau-related casino stocks fell harder than other consumer discretionary stocks on Monday on new COVID anxiety out of China.

The Zhuhai government reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday to mark the city's first potential outbreak since July. The new cases in Zhuhai consisted of two mild cases and three asymptomatic cases, but is leading to a large-scale round of nucleic acid test testing to be be conducted in the Xiangzhou District.

Meanwhile, the Macau government has now classified some areas in Zhuhai as high-risk areas in response to the potential outbreak. There are also concerns about new COVID restrictions in Shanghai,

The response to the minor outbreak is confirmation that a zero-tolerance COVID policy is still in place in parts of China and is likely to dampen enthusiasm over Q4 traffic to Macau.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) fell 8.52% in early trading on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) showed a 9.15% loss. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was off 10.15% and MGM Resorts (MGM) shed 3.66%. Studio City International Holdings (MSC) peeled off 10.11%.

Read about the Golden Week numbers for Macau.

