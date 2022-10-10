Affimed downgraded to hold at Stifel as pipeline lacks development clarity

Oct. 10, 2022 11:28 AM ETAffimed N.V. (AFMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • Stifel has downgraded Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to hold from buy as the firm no longer believes that three upcoming data updates will be positive for the biotech.
  • Stifel also cut its price target for the biotech to $2 from $9 (5% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Bradley Canino sees upcoming setbacks for AFM13-NK, AFM13 and AFM24, for, respectively, Hodgkin lymphoma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), and solid tumors. The first two candidates are in phase 2, while AFM24 is in phase 1.
  • While company management will meet with the US FDA by the end of the year, "we now anticipate a requirement for additional preclinical work and a re-run of the dose escalation that could lead the the pivotal trial to be delayed ~2 years based on the precedent of Takeda’s TAK-007," he wrote of AFM13-NK.
  • A readout of AFM13 for PTCL in Q4 "feels like a coin flip," he added.
  • "We have low confidence in the 3 monotherapy cohorts [of AFM24], which are furthest advanced, given there were no dose-escalation responses," Canino wrote.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Affimed (AFMD) as a strong sell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.