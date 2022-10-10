Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares slid to a new low on Monday as the EV manufacturer marked one of the largest declines in the market.

Shares of the California-based automaker slid 16.36% shortly after Monday’s market open on notable volume, hitting a new all-time low of $0.24. The stock’s 52-week high of $15.90 is emblematic of the over 95% decline for shares in the past year.

A steep decline of about 60% in the past month follows a disclosure of an about $92M "stalking horse" asset purchase bid for insolvent EV startup Electric Last Mile Solutions (OTC:ELMSQ). The likely successful bid includes $55M for Electric Last Mile's (OTC:ELMSQ) plant in Indiana and all inventory and tangible personal property, customer and supplier information, and certain intellectual property rights. The company also assumes $37M worth of monetary liabilities related to contracts held by the acquired company.

Short interest in Mullen Automotive stands at about 13.95%, according to Seeking Alpha data.

Israeli EV startup REE Automotive (REE) also touched a new low on the day, marking declines of more than 15%.

Read more on broader declines in the EV sector as of late.