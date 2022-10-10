Update 12:05pm: Adds meeting adjourned.

Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, fell 2% after it adjourned a holder vote on an extension until Nov. 3.

DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando announced the adjournment on a webcast.

A shareholder vote to extend the time Digital World (DWAC) has to complete a deal to take Trump's social media company public by an additional year was scheduled for noon, after it was adjourned a few times last month. The meeting was adjourned because DWAC was unable to get enough shareholders needed to approve the vote.

Digital World (DWAC) has struggled to get the necessary 65% of shareholders needed to approve the combination with Trump's media company.

DWAC has an additional lifeline to survive after SPAC's sponsor deposited $2.88 million last month to extend the time the company needs to complete its deal by three months until Dec. 8. This is the first of two three-month extensions under the company's governing documents. DWAC has warned previously that if the deal isn't extended, the SPAC may be forced to liquidate.

Digital World (DWAC) shares have plunged 83% since the shares hit a high of $97 in early March.

The stock has fallen amid concern about Elon Musk-led Twitter, as well as worries about several regulatory probes. Investors likely see the possibility that Trump - who had about 80M Twitter followers before he was banned from that platform - could return to Twitter if Musk allows the former president to rejoin.

Trump said in April he wouldn't return to Twitter (TWTR) even if Musk reinstated his account. In May, Musk said he would reverse Trump's ban from the platform if the business mogul succeeded in taking over the social media platform with his $44 billion deal.

Last month, DWAC disclosed that it has received termination notices from PIPE investors representing $138.5 million of the $1 billion PIPE investment disclosed in December.