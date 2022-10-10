U.S. Republicans have divested over $1B from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) funds over the concerns about the asset manager's sustainable investing policies, according to a recent report by the Financial Times.

BlackRock (BLK), which has joined the fast-growing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") investing phenomenon through a number of sustainable-related fund offerings, is expected to see $200M withdrawn from South Carolina state treasurer Curtis Loftis by the end of 2022, he told the FT in an interview.

Furthermore, Louisiana treasurer John Schroder said recently that he will withdraw $794M from BlackRock by year-end. Arkansas state treasurer Dennis Milligan reportedly stripped about $125M out of accounts managed by BLK, and Utah state treasurer Marlo Oaks was said to have removed $100M in BLK funds.

The moves came after the asset management titan pressured firms at the beginning of 2022 to pledge to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the FT noted, warning that BlackRock (BLK) could get rid of climate laggards from actively managed funds. Republicans, in turn, have blasted BLK since its ESG policies were said to bode poorly for the fossil fuel industry.

“This divestment is necessary to protect Louisiana from mandates BlackRock has called for that would cripple our critical energy sector,” Schroder said in a statement, who serves as incoming chair of the national State Financial Officers Foundation. “I refuse to spend a penny of Treasury funds with a company that will take food off tables, money out of pockets and jobs away from hardworking Louisianans.”

Last year, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said Royal Dutch Sell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) court ruling was "not a solution" to solve the problem of global carbon emissions.