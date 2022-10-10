The Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced on Monday that more than half of patients who responded to its ulcerative colitis therapy Stelara (ustekinumab) in a Phase 3 trial remained in clinical remission through four years of treatment.

The late-stage UNIFI long-term extension study involving adults with UC indicated that ~65% of patients who responded to Stelara were in symptomatic remission on maintenance therapy after 44 weeks.

The percentage stood at ~55% at week 200 (four years), with ~96% of patients being free of corticosteroid therapy which is linked to significant side effects.

~71% and ~67% of those who received Stelara as the first biologic were in symptomatic remission after 44 weeks and at 200 weeks, respectively.

Throughout the trial, the safety profile of Stelara was found to be comparable to that of placebo-treated patients.

The data were part of a presentation at an ongoing medical event in Europe on gastroenterology.

“The final LTE results of the UNIFI study demonstrated that STELARA can be an effective long-term treatment option for patients living with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, including in patients who are biologic-naive,” presenting study author Waqqas Afif remarked.

Afif is an Associate Professor at the Department of Medicine at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Stelara indicated in the U.S. for conditions including UC and plaque psoriasis added $9.1B in sales for JNJ in 2021.