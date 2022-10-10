Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) Kumba Iron Ore subsidiary said Monday it received receieved notice of force majeure from South Africa's state-owned logistics company Transnet after some workers launched strike action over a wage dispute.

The company said Kumba - in which it owns a nearly 70% stake - has implemented contingency plans to safeguard assets and minimize operations, but it expects production will be affected by disruptions to Transnet's rail and port services.

Kumba said it sees a production hit of ~50K metric tons/day for the first seven days of the strike and 90K tons/day thereafter, with export sales affected by 120K tons/day.

Kumba, which exports most of its iron ore to China, Europe, Japan and South Korea, expects to produce and export 38M-40M metric tons of the mineral this year.

Separately, Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) said it named Equinor (EQNR) executive Al Cook to succeed Bruce Cleaver as the new CEO of its De Beers diamond company.

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) has "solid exposure which we see as surefire in the long term, and markets seem to have acknowledged that by punishing it minimally YTD," Valkyrie Trading Society writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.