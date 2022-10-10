Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) plunged more than 20% on Monday after the developer of cloud-based contact center software said Chief Executive Rowan Trollope would resign in order to run a privately held company.

Trollope, who had helmed Five9 (FIVN), since May 2018, will also give up his seat on the company's board of directors. Five9 (FIVN) said Trollope will take on top job at an unnamed company outside of cloud computing industry

And in a case of meet the old boss, Mike Burkland, Five9's (FIVN) former chairman and CEO, will take over for Trollope, effective November 28.

Trollope's surprise departure had a far bigger impact on investors' sentiment that Five9 (FIVN) reporting preliminary quarterly results that were better than expected.

Five9 (FIVN) said that for its fiscal third quarter, it will report sales of $198M, compared to analysts' estimates of topping estimates of $193.16M. The results also surpassed Five9's (FIVN) own sales forecasts.

The company also said it expects earnings, excluding one-time items, of 38 cents as a share, compared to analysts forecasts for a profit fo 32 cents a share. Five9 (FIVN) had previously said it expected earning to come in between 31 cents and 33 cents a share.

Five9 (FIVN) is expected to report full fiscal third-quarter results on November 7.

Last year, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) had attempted to acquire Five9 (FIVN) for $14.7B, but Five9 (FIVN) shareholders voted down the deal.