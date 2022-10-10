BAE Systems signs long-term supply deal with ElDorado National (California)
Oct. 10, 2022
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has been selected to provide electric drive solutions for ElDorado National's (California) next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses.
- Under a long-term supply agreement, the transport company's Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems' (OTCPK:BAESY) Gen3 power inverters and electric motors for a common structural powertrain across both platforms.
- Along with BAE Systems' Gen3 hardware, the EVO-FC electric bus will feature a 125kW hydrogen fuel cell from Plug.
