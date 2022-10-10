Mass Megawatts to increase power output by additional 20%
Oct. 10, 2022 11:33 AM ETMass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (MMMW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mass Megawatts (OTCPK:MMMW) to maximize the albedo or solar reflection effect of receiving electric power output from the backside of solar panels that can accept solar rays from both sides of the solar panel.
- The cost saving improvement is possible since the patent pending solar tracker has the competitive advantage of using a low-cost method for protection against high wind and hurricane related events.
- In addition to the increased power output from enhancing the solar panel backside reflection, company also announced recently that it has enhanced its patent-pending, Solar Tracking technology to improve energy production levels by an additional 7% with the adjustment of the panels based on the sun’s altitude each day.
