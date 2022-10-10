AZZ Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 10, 2022 11:39 AM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+81.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.94M (+117.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
