VOXX International Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETVOXX International Corporation (VOXX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 vs. $0.01 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $137.93M (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VOXX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
