GlucoTrack to start R&D program for glucose monitoring system

Oct. 10, 2022 11:46 AM ETGlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Concept for world diabetes day 14 november. Symbolic bow color raising awareness on diabetes day on light background.

Nataliia Karpenko/iStock via Getty Images

  • GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) said it will begin a new R&D program for a long-term continuous glucose monitor to expand its product pipeline.
  • Following a recent acquisition of certain related IP, GlucoTrack intends to develop a long-term implantable glucose management technology to address the Type 1 diabetes market, the company said in an Oct. 10 press release.
  • GlucoTrack said it previously reported that it completed lab testing of its non-invasive GlucoTrack 2.0 clinical prototype system and saw better-than-expected accuracy and performance with the technology. The company is scheduled to begin its first-in-human trials later this quarter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.