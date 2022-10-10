GlucoTrack to start R&D program for glucose monitoring system
Oct. 10, 2022 11:46 AM ETGlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) said it will begin a new R&D program for a long-term continuous glucose monitor to expand its product pipeline.
- Following a recent acquisition of certain related IP, GlucoTrack intends to develop a long-term implantable glucose management technology to address the Type 1 diabetes market, the company said in an Oct. 10 press release.
- GlucoTrack said it previously reported that it completed lab testing of its non-invasive GlucoTrack 2.0 clinical prototype system and saw better-than-expected accuracy and performance with the technology. The company is scheduled to begin its first-in-human trials later this quarter.
