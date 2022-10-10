Denbury (NYSE:DEN) spikes as much as +3.5% before pulling back, following a Street Insider report Monday that the company is in talks to be acquired by a strategic buyer and is working with J.P. Morgan on a potential deal.

Stabilization in crude prices could give bidders confidence to launch a takeover of Denbury (DEN), the report said.

The company escaped bankruptcy in September 2020 with an agreement that eliminated $2.1B in bond debt and handed control to creditors.

Denbruy (DEN) has been the subject of recent speculation, including a Bloomberg report in August that the company was exploring options including a possible sale.