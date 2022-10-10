Turning Point Brands falls on low organic sales growth outlook
Oct. 10, 2022 11:48 AM ETTPBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain downgraded Turning Point Brands (TPB) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $22, down from $28.
- The analyst calls the stock a "value trap." The downgrade is based on Turning Point's low organic sales growth outlook, low EBIT margin compared to peers in the tobacco sector and potential leverage risk, Jain tells investors.
- Turning Point Brands SA Quant Rating says a Strong Sell whereas, Wall St. Analysts stands with a Strong Buy (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Turning Point Brands shares were down around 47%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 59%.
- Shares are currently -8.15% to $19.51 today.
Comments