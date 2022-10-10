American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stock slid as much as 2.2% in late Monday morning trading even after Goldman Sachs reinstated shares of the insurer with a Buy rating, citing prospects for an accelerated improvement of return on equity.

The upbeat coverage was based on: "1) the company's ability to deliver on their ROE improvement targets, achieving the higher end of the 300-400bp guide, 2) a high probability that additional expense reductions will take place post-AIG 200, further streamlining operations and benefiting ROE, and 3) robust capital deployment from not only CRBG (CRBG) IPO-related proceeds but also from the excess capital positioning at the holding company," according to a note written to clients.

Even in the midst of a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, Goldman contended that higher net investment income as a result of higher yields could boost AIG's (AIG) ROE.

And "as the company becomes more purely focused on P&C business we believe the consistent performance of earnings will further help the valuation," the note read.

Goldman's Buy rating was in line with the SA Authors and average Wall Street analyst ratings of Buy. The Quant system screened AIG as a Strong Buy.

In August, SA contributor Tim Travis justified AIG with a Buy as the company's improved underwriting could lead to a higher valuation.