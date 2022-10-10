Biogen, Denali begin dosing in late-stage trial of Parkinson's candidate BIIB122

Oct. 10, 2022

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) have commenced dosing in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study examining BIIB122 for Parkinson’s disease in those with a certain genetic mutation.
  • The primary endpoint is time to confirmed worsening based on the Movement Disorder Society-Sponsored Revision of the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS).
  • The study will enroll ~400 participants with Parkinson’s and a confirmed pathogenic mutation in the leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) gene. These mutations are the most frequent ones found in Parkinson's.
  • The study will last 180 weeks. Participants will be randomized to receive either BIIB122 or placebo once a day.
