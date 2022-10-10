Morgan Stanley pulled back on prior expectations for Tesla (TSLA) on Monday.

Adam Jonas and team believe factors that drove Tesla's (TSLA) weaker than expected Q3 production and deliveries tallies could also be headwinds in Q4 and into FY23.

"We wanted to allow for greater margin for error in the supply chain, as well as incremental pressures from FX headwinds, inflation, startup costs and, to a lesser degree, demand destruction."

Specifically, Tesla (TSLA) now sees FY22 deliveries of 1.31M vs. 1.37M prior forecast. The expectation for FY23 deliveries is cut to 1.8M vs. 2.0M prior estimate. Margin expectations are now for auto gross margin (ex-ZEV) of 25.0% vs. 26.2% in Q2. The FY23 clean auto gross margin (ex-ZEV) stands at 24.5%.

Morgan Stanley believe Tesla(TSLA) is passing through peak auto margins right now and consensus marks will start to appreciate the short term margin headwinds from ramping up two giga-factories on two different continents at the same time in the current environment.

That all adds up to a base case price target cut to $350 from $383. The new bull case PT is $500 and the new bear case PT is $150. Tesla (TSLA) is still rated at Overweight at Morgan Stanley and slotted as one of the firm's core holdings.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose 0.28% on Monday to $223.69.