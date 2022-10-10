Rapid Micro to introduce RMBNucleus software for mold detection in pharma manufacturing

Oct. 10, 2022 12:24 PM ETRapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) said it will introduce a new software, RMBNucleus Mold Alarm to rapidly detect environmental molds in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process.
  • RMBNucleus is expected to be available on the Growth Direct System before the end of 2022, the company said in an Oct. 10 press release.
  • "As with each of our products on the Growth Direct System, RMBNucleus Mold Alarm comes with enhanced data integrity and generates automated alerts at the first sign of mold detection in as little as one day, allowing for early intervention and reduced risk of contamination," said Rapid President and CEO Rob Spignesi.

