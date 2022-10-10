Netflix logs UK revenue of £1.4B in 2021
Oct. 10, 2022
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) recorded £1.4B in revenues in the UK in 2021, the first time it's posted its UK revenues after abandoning a practice of funneling the revenues through other European jurisdictions for tax reasons.
- That figure is more reflective of what Netflix (NFLX) makes from British subscribers, though it marks a 1,630% increase from the figure reported in 2020 (when Netflix routed those revenues elsewhere).
- Pretax profits from the UK nearly tripled to £27.9M, and tax paid on profits nearly doubled to £7M.
- The company had pledged in November 2020 to start declaring its income from British subscribers rather than accounting for it in the Netherlands.
- Netflix reinvests a significant chunk of its revenues into an annual content budget of £1B to make TV series and films in the UK, where it also boosted headcount by 44% in 2021.
