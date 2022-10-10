Pervasip announces strategic acquisition and $4M in new revenues
Oct. 10, 2022 12:43 PM ETPervasip Corp. (PVSP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pervasip (OTCPK:PVSP) together with Zen Asset Management has announced the execution of a LOI to acquire substantially all of the assets of BCCTG.
- As per the terms, Zen will acquire the assets of BCCTG for cash, paid from contributed revenues with a monthly upper limit and cash neutral on current pre-transaction financials.
- In addition, Pervasip will provide a group of BCCTG owners, investors and employees 10.2% of Pervasip’s fully diluted equity in the form of restricted preferred stock.
- BCCTG’s brands generates $4M in annualized revenues, manufactured in a state-of-the-art laboratory.
- “As outlined in our 24-months roadmap, which we published on Sept. 6, 2022, this acquisition checks 2 of our boxes on the list of strategic objectives to be accomplished by year’s end 2022,” said German Burtscher, Pervasip’s CEO.
Comments