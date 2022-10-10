Cano Health sinks 12% after no CVS deal announced, Morgan Stanley note

Oct. 10, 2022 12:46 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Cano Health (CANO) dropped 12% as a potential deal for CVS Health (CVS) to purchase the health-care provider wasn't announced on Monday as maybe some investors had expected and Morgan Stanley published a note that argues for buybacks over M&A.

Cano Health (CANO) on Monday gave back all the 9% gain from Friday after a Bloomberg report that CVS (CVS) was said in exclusive talks to purchase the health-care provider. The report added that CVS was currently conducting due diligence on the operator of primary care facilities. CVS shares plunged 11% on Friday at least in part due to the CANO speculation.

The weakness in CANO may also be partly attributed to a Morgan Stanley note that argues that CVS should now be targeting stock buybacks over M&A

"With CVS already deploying ~$8b towards the pending acquisition of Signify, greater near-term dependency on buybacks to bridge to EPS targets,and higher rates, we think management may opt, at least in the near term, for a more measured approach toward M&A and partnerships," Morgan Stanley analyst Rick Goldwasser wrote in a note on Monday.

Goldwasser, who has an overweight rating on CVS, also cut his price target to $124 from $127.

Goldwasser said that while CVS didn't comment on the CANO report, he has no knowledge of any potential or imminent deal.

"We see more potential integration risk under a hypothetical take-out scenario and question whether it's the foundational platform to launchpad CVS's primary care offering," Goldwasser added.

Citi analyst last month estimated that Miami-based Cano (CANO) may be worth $14/share in a takeout.

