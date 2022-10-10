Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has proposed the creation of a new green tariff program that would cater to commercial customers in South Carolina who prefer access to 24/7 clean energy, Utility Dive reported Monday.

If approved by South Carolina's Public Service Commission, Duke (DUK) said the new program and changes to existing programs would allow commercial customers to opt into green tariffs ranging from short-term purchases of environmental attributes associated with renewable energy to contracts for new renewable energy generation with battery storage to facilitate 24/7 coverage.

Although initiated in South Carolina as a result of economic development efforts, the company said the new tariff structure could serve as a template for other states.

Separately, Duke Energy (DUK) last week asked the North Carolina Utilities Commission to review its rates as the company seeks to strengthen the electricity grid, making it more resistant to severe weather and reducing the duration of outages.

The company proposed a gradual rate increase over three years, raising retail revenues in year one is $326M, or 8.5%, followed by $151M in year two and $138M in year three, for a total 16% increase by late 2025.

Last week, Duke Energy (DUK) outlined a 10-year, $145B capital spending plan to modernize the grid and move toward zero-carbon generation.