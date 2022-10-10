OECD introduces global tax reporting framework for crypto assets amid 'rapid adoption'
Oct. 10, 2022 1:18 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In response to a request from G20 countries, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD") has released its new global tax reporting framework for crypto assets, it said Monday.
- In the wake of fast-growing adoption of crypto use for investment- and financial-related activities, the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework ("CARF"), which was approved in August, "will ensure that the tax transparency architecture remains up-to-date and effective,” said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.
- The new framework comes as existing regulations aren't enough to stave off crypto-related illicit activities such as tax evasion. U.S. senators, meanwhile, introduced a bill towards the end of July that would end taxes on small crypto transactions.
- The CARF will specifically "ensure transparency with respect to crypto-asset transactions, through automatically exchanging such information with the jurisdictions of residence of taxpayers on an annual basis," the organization said.
- Entities that provide crypto transaction services would be required to report under the CARF, including exchanges and brokers.
- Previously, (Aug. 22) South Korea was said to explore taxing recipients of crypto airdrops.
Comments (1)