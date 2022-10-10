Volatility dips in September due to lowered exposure

Oct. 10, 2022 1:25 PM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Investor Movement Index decreased to 4.47 in September, down from 4.82 in August.
  • “After bucking the trend and increasing exposure to the markets for the first time all year in August, TD Ameritrade clients once again lowered exposure in September. From the Fed’s commitment to a hawkish approach to fighting inflation, to historic swings in currency values, to mixed jobs data and crude oil taking a nosedive, retail traders understandably took a risk-off approach in September, leaning into fixed income and investing in names built on solid fundamentals.” said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist, TD Ameritrade.

