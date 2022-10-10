J&J says Tremfya, Simponi combination effective for ulcerative colitis

Oct. 10, 2022 1:35 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

3d ulcerative extensive colitis infection with clipping path.

EncroVision

  • New research indicates that a combination of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Tremfya (guselkumab) + Simponi (golimumab) led to a better clinical remission rate than with either treatment alone for ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • Data from an ongoing analysis of a phase 2a study showed UC patients who received 12 weeks of induction therapy of Tremfya + Simponi followed by a transition to Tremfya alone for maintenance, achieved a clinical remission rate at week 38 of 47.9%. That compares to induction and maintenance treatment of 31% with Tremfya alone or 20.8% with Simponi.
  • In terms of adverse events, 63. % of those in the combination arm experienced them. In the Tremfya and Simponi only arms, the figures were, respectively, 64.8% and 76.4%.
  • Simponi is already indicated for moderate-to-severe UC in those who have failed a prior therapy. Tremfya is not indicated for UC.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Mark Roussin calls J&J (JNJ) "a defensive healthcare juggernaut."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.