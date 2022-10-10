J&J says Tremfya, Simponi combination effective for ulcerative colitis
Oct. 10, 2022 1:35 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- New research indicates that a combination of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Tremfya (guselkumab) + Simponi (golimumab) led to a better clinical remission rate than with either treatment alone for ulcerative colitis (UC).
- Data from an ongoing analysis of a phase 2a study showed UC patients who received 12 weeks of induction therapy of Tremfya + Simponi followed by a transition to Tremfya alone for maintenance, achieved a clinical remission rate at week 38 of 47.9%. That compares to induction and maintenance treatment of 31% with Tremfya alone or 20.8% with Simponi.
- In terms of adverse events, 63. % of those in the combination arm experienced them. In the Tremfya and Simponi only arms, the figures were, respectively, 64.8% and 76.4%.
- Simponi is already indicated for moderate-to-severe UC in those who have failed a prior therapy. Tremfya is not indicated for UC.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Mark Roussin calls J&J (JNJ) "a defensive healthcare juggernaut."
Comments