Cathie Wood says Fed hikes could be ‘a policy error that will cause deflation’

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood argued Monday in an open letter that the rate-hike happy Federal Reserve could be “making a policy error that will cause deflation” − noting that price gains might have already peaked.

“We [offer] some data for our ‘data-driven’ Fed to consider as it prepares for its next [interest-rate] decision on Nov. 2,” Wood wrote in her open letter to the central bank. “In the face of conflicting data, the unanimity of the Fed’s last decision to increase the Fed funds rate by 75 basis points was surprising.”

The ARK Invest CEO contended that the “two variables − employment and headline inflation − upon which the Fed seems to be making its decisions” are lagging indicators, whereas the bank should focus on leading ones like commodity prices.

She said commodity costs are currently falling, representing “upstream price deflation that is likely to turn into downstream deflation.”

After all, Wood noted that prices on nearly a dozen key commodities have tumbled by double-digit percentages following big gains over the past year or so.

For example, she said lumber prices have fallen 74% from their peak, while DRAM-chip costs have shed 46% and iron ore has dropped 45%. Similarly, Wood said used-car prices have fallen 13.5% year to date after peaking at +54.2% year over year in April 2021.

Rising Inventories

Meanwhile, the ARK executive argued that “inventory accumulation seems to be overwhelming manufacturers and retailers.”

For instance, Wood said Walmart (WM) and Target (TG) reported 25.5% and 36.1% inventory increases, respectively, during their latest reported quarters despite only seeing single-digit percentage gains in sales.

Similarly, she said apparel-giant Nike (NKE) saw its worldwide inventory expand 44.2% while sales only grew 3.6%.

Deflationary Signs?

All in, Wood said that while the core U.S. Consumer Price Index (which excludes volatile food and energy prices) is rising at about an 8% annual rate, the non-core CPI only gained some 1% annualized in its latest reading.

And while the U.S. economy created a seemingly inflationary 263,000 new non-farm jobs in September, the ARK CEO noted that job openings as measured by the U.S. government’s JOLTS report fell by 10% in August.

Wood added that the latest ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index showed a decline in factory jobs, while Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported a 67.6% year-over-year jump in involuntary job separations.

The ARK strategist argued that such seemingly negative inflation and employment leading indicators call into question the Federal Open Market Committee’s unanimous decision on Sept. 21 to hike the fed funds rate rates by another 75 basis points.

“Unanimous? Really?,” she wrote. “Could it be that the unprecedented 13-fold increase in interest rates during the last six months − likely 16-fold come Nov. 2 − has shocked not just the U.S. but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust?”

Wood is well-known as CEO and chief investment officer of ARK Invest, whose ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) and other funds soared in 2020 during the pandemic, but have since tumbled.