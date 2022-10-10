Google, Prudential partner to improve accessibility of Pulse platform
Oct. 10, 2022 1:35 PM ETPrudential plc (PUK), GOOG, GOOGLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and insurance provider Prudential (NYSE:PUK) have entered a strategic partnership to make protection, health and savings solutions more accessible across Asia and Africa.
- The partnership will see Prudential tap Google Cloud's data analytics infrastructure and broader Google ecosystem for its digital transformation and improve user engagement of its Pulse health and wealth platform.
- Pulse includes an app that provides access to services such as health risk assessment and online doctor consultation to help users better manage health and digital wealth tools. The platform is available in 17 markets and 11 languages.
- Solmaz Altin, Managing Director, Strategic Business Group, Prudential, said: "Through this strategic partnership, we will leverage new technology solutions to make the Pulse platform more intelligent and engaging with the aim of reaching out to more people across Asia and Africa, in particular those who cannot easily access health and financial information and services."
- In the longer term, Prudential will adopt Google's AI as part of its broader digital strategy to improve accessibility, efficiency and agent productivity. It is also looking to digitize the claims process, including making submission, assessment, and approvals.
Comments