SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) plans to merge with Exela Technologies' (NASDAQ:XELA) (XELAP) European business, XBP Europe, in a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the division at around $220M.

The combined company will be known as XBP Europe, with shares slated to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol XBP. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2023, subject to certain closing conditions and shareholder approval.

CF Acquisition VIII is sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald (CAFX). After the closing, Exela will indirectly own a majority of the combined company.

Based in Texas, Exela specializes in business process automation software and services.

Exela announced in August that it had signed a non-binding letter of intent to spin out XBP Europe as a stand-alone publicly traded entity. The move came on the heels of an announcement June that Exela intended to sell $200M of its assets as part of a broader capital redeployment plan.

