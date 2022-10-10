Faction and GoCar Tours partner on driverless vehicle rentals
Oct. 10, 2022 1:45 PM ETArcimoto, Inc. (FUV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Faction Technology and GoCar Tours has announced a partnership to develop driverless deployment of GoCar EV Sport vehicles, based on the FUV platform from Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV).
- The collaboration facilitates driverless delivery of GoCar Tour vehicles from GoCar’s depots to select pickup counters at partner locations, where customers can then drive them on tours and adventures in cities where GoCar operates.
- The driverless vehicle platform retains the GoCar EV Sport capabilities with up to 100 miles of city range, and includes patented GoCar Network technology and GoCar mobile tour guide.
- Pilot trials are expected to start in 2023 with Faction’s driverless technology powering deployment of GoCar vehicles from fleet depot locations to designated rental counters.
- "Customers will experience the new possible that our technologies solve, the intersection of convenience, fun and efficiency. A perfect story for Las Vegas.” said Jesse Fittipaldi, Interim CEO at Arcimoto.
