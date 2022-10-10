HII and Markesman partner for defense cybersecurity solutions

Oct. 10, 2022 1:46 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • HII (NYSE:HII) announced Monday a mentor-protégé joint venture with Markesman Group to support the Department of Defense’s cyber mission.
  • Named Tuple, the venture is aimed to leverage HII’s information warfare domain and Markesman Group’s cyber operations to accelerate cybersecurity solutions for the defense marketplace.
  • That company said "Tuple was formed under the U.S. Small Business Administration mentor-protégé program, which allows eligible small businesses to gain capacity and win government contracts by partnering with more experienced government contractors like HII, which serve as mentors."

