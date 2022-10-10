GOP senators introduce bill to undo Medicare prescription drug negotiation
Oct. 10, 2022 2:09 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), ABBV, MRK, BMYAMGN, RHHBY, LLY, REGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor100 Comments
- Two Republican senators have introduced legislation that aims to roll back a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of some high-priced prescription drugs.
- Sens. James Lankford (Okla.) and Mike Lee (Utah) introduced the Protect Drug Innovation Act, which would eliminate that provision.
- The lawmakers call the provision a form of price control and say it will worsen problems by leading to fewer new drugs approved.
- "The ongoing issues with pharmacy benefit managers, the drug pricing middlemen, were also not addressed in the Democrats' bill," Lankford said in a news release. "We need more drug options, not less. We need more competition, not price controls. We need innovation, not stagnation."
- Companies that could be impacted by Medicare drug price negotiation include Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (NYSE:MRK), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Regeneron (REGN), Amgen (AMGN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).
- However, analysts have ruled out a major impact on the pharma industry from the negotiations.
